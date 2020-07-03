LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to close indoor dining has restaurants scrambling to find creative ways to keep their seats full.
On Wednesday, Newsom made the announcement that California will require 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura — to shutter some indoor businesses for at least three weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant and bar chain Cronies Sports Grill has added concrete barriers to its parking lot to expand outdoor seating.
The barriers could be seen being set up Thursday afternoon at Cronies’ Agoura Hills location.
The new addition allows the outdoor dining area to be expanded.
Workers were busy getting the new section ready for diners.
“It definitely will keep us alive and afloat,” said Cronies co-owner Dave Rey.
“We’ve got to do it. We’ve got to at least offer it to people. Offer them a safe place to come out and get a bite to eat and get out of the house.”
Rey said they are planning to add the expanded outdoor dining to their four other locations in Ventura County.