LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Clippers Thursday were forced to close their Playa Vista practice facility after a member of the organization tested positive for coronavirus.
A member of the group traveling to the so-called Orlando bubble tested positive for coronavirus, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, prompting the team to close the facility as a precaution.
It’s unclear if the person is a player, coach or a team employee.
The Clippers Wednesday had just begun official team practices, starting with individual workouts. They are scheduled to fly to Orlando on July 8 to begin a mini-training camp before the season restart at Walt Disney World. They could reopen the facility before then, sources told Wojnarowki.
The Clippers and their crosstown rival Lakers have both had their practice facilities open since mid-May so players could conduct voluntary individual workouts.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets also temporarily closed their practice facilities earlier this week due to positive tests.
The Clippers will kick off the season July 30 in Orlando against the Lakers, who also began official practice on Wednesday. Both teams sit at the very top of the Western Conference standings.