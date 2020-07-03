LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis has been named co-chair of the Latino Leadership Committee formed by the campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaign officials announced Friday.
The committee — composed of leaders from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin — will work with the campaign to recruit talent in battleground states, provide input on policy initiatives, engage community leaders and provide input on Latino outreach.
The California contingent of the committee includes Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Rep. Tony Cardenas of Los Angeles, along with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado of the Central Valley.
Solis, who was U.S. Secretary of Labor from 2009-13 under former President Barack Obama, will work with co-chair Ken Salazar of Colorado — Obama’s interior secretary from 2009-13.
“As the nation falls further into unrest, unemployment soars, and COVID-19 cases spike, we need a leader at the helm who has the experience, moral fortitude, and compassion to not only guide this nation out of this crisis, but help the country heal,” Solis said. “With the Latino community being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 both economically and health-wise, it will be critical to have an ally in the White House.
“That ally is Joe Biden, and I’m honored to be leading the charge in mobilizing my Latino brothers and sisters to ensure that Donald Trump is a one term president.”
