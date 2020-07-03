Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A combination of high tide and high surf caused about three blocks of flooding at the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach Friday night.
By 10 p.m. some of the water had cleared, but a few areas were still experiencing knee-deep flooding.
Earlier in the night waves as high as 10 feet crashed over the shore and rushed inland. For about an hour, the water stretched around three blocks inland and about two feet deep.
“It hasn’t done this for probably about 30 years,” said one resident. “So, this is very unusual.”
Police vehicles have blocked off access to The Wedge until the water recedes. Officials said that one lifeguard was injured rescuing other people from the waves.