BURBANK (CBSLA) — The filmed version of Broadway sensation “Hamilton” began streaming Friday on Disney+, more than 15 months before its planned theatrical debut.

The movie debuts a performance filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, starring show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Miranda shared a message on Twitter as the clock struck midnight saying, “Stage Manager: Ladies and gentlemen, this is your places call. Have a great show. Places everyone. (see you on the other side, love you).”

Stage Manager: Ladies and gentlemen, this is your places call. Have a great show. Places everyone.

(see you on the other side, love you)#Hamilfilm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020

The film, directed by Thomas Kail, is described by Disney as “a leap forward in the art of `live capture,’ which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought `Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

An online watch party is set to begin at 4 p.m., preceded at 3:30 p.m. by a preshow. Viewers can tweet along with the cast members using the hashtag #Hamilfilm.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)