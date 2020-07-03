Comments
KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — A firefighter and another man were injured after a fire broke out at a Koreatown home Friday afternoon.
It took a total of 78 firefighters roughly an hour to knockdown the blaze that broke out in the 900 block of Harvard Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Neighbors of the home reported hearing explosions after the fire broke out.
Two homes and at least two garages behind the homes were damaged in the fire. A firefighter was injured during a partial roof collapse and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.
Firefighter-paramedics treated the man injured in the fire at the scene. He declined transport to the hospital.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.