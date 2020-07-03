CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – At least eight members of the Culver City Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
The department reported Thursday that six officers and two members of its professional staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
All eight were placed under a 14-day quarantine. Any other employees who came into contact with the infected officers were also sent home, tested and quarantined.
The outbreak began when two officers reported experiencing flu-like symptoms and lost their sense of taste and smell, the department reports.
The rest of the department has also been tested. So far, 124 of those tests have come back negative.
Since the pandemic began, CCPD has been having all non-patrol personnel work from home or on staggered schedules.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday that 287 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. 78 employees in the L.A. Fire Department have also tested positive.