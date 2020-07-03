HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Colorized episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” will air on CBS Friday from 8 to 9 p.m. to honor creator Carl Reiner.
Reiner died of natural causes Monday at age 98.
Reiner created and co-starred “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and personally supervised the original colorization of “Coast to Coast Big Mouth” and “October Eve,” which Reiner considered to be one of the series’ funniest episodes.
“In `October Eve,’ I got a chance to perform on the show as someone other than Alan Brady, and I loved the character of Carpetna the artist as soon as I read it,” Reiner said in 2017.
The colorized versions of the episodes originally aired on CBS on Dec. 11, 2016, and Dec. 22, 2017, as part of “The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now In Living Color!” specials.
Reiner personally supervised the colorization of the shows and was among the executive producers.
“The Dick Van Dyke Show” originally aired on CBS from October 1961 through June 1966, receiving a total of 15 primetime Emmy Awards, including five for Reiner.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)