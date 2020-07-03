AZUSA (CBSLA) – One man escaped and a second person was possibly missing after a car went off a mountain road and sank into the San Gabriel Reservoir near Azusa in the Angeles National Forest late Thursday night.
The car drove through a fence and plummeted down a canyon and into the reservoir near the San Gabriel Dam a little before 10:30 p.m. along San Gabriel Canyon Road, near mile marker 22, according to California Highway Patrol.
By the time Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived on scene, the car was partially submerged in the reservoir.
Arriving firefighters found a man who had allegedly made it out of the car and swam to shore, a fire department official said. However, a second person was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
A dive team was brought in to retrieve the car and the possible second victim, the fire department said. As of 5 a.m. Friday, the car was still submerged in the water.
The man who made it out of the car was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center for treatment.
The cause and circumstances of the crash were unknown.