BURBANK (CBSLA) – A pedestrian in her 50s was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run Wednesday night near the Burbank Airport Metrolink rail station.
The woman was walking in the 7300 block of North San Fernando Road, near the Burbank Airport, when she was struck by a truck at about 9:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and was in critical condition, police said.
The truck, described as a white GMC pickup, sped away.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.