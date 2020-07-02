ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A new hotel is opening across the street from Disneyland and in need of hundreds of employees.

The brand new Westin Anaheim Resort is opening in October and looking to fill around 400 positions.

“We’ve got a lot of different positions we are hiring for,” said Wincome Hospitality’s Sivilay Henry.

The AAA four diamond resort is starting to staff now in preparation of the opening.

“We’ve got five job fairs over the next couple months in July and August with the first one next week on July 7,” Henry said.

From housekeeping and engineering to food and beverage and the front desk, they are staffing the entire hotel.

Many of the positions come with full including healthcare and 401k matching.

“Full healthcare, 401k matching, actually at a higher percentage than most people get,” said Henry. “It all varies on the position and the package and what the person brings.”

Those who can’t make one of the job fairs can visit WestinAnaheimJobs.com for more information.