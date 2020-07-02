SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County’s beaches will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials announced Wednesday.
County CEO Frank Kim and Supervisor Lisa Bartlett confirmed that beaches will be closed Saturday and Sunday and said more details would be given during a news conference at 2 p.m.
The cities of Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach had already announced plans to close their beaches due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Orange County joins Los Angeles and Ventura counties in shutting down its beaches for the holiday weekend.
Earlier this week, Orange County had reported a daily record of 779 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 345 people in the county have died of the virus.
