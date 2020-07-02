SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of looting a Dollar General after protests turned violent in San Bernardino.
Protests on May 31 ended with several businesses – including Dollar General at 803 E. Baseline St. — looted throughout San Bernardino. Employees of the dollar store told police they arrived for work the next day and found the front glass window and door had been shattered, and multiple items missing from the store.
Detectives identified Anthony Zaragoza as one of the people seen on surveillance video burglarizing the store, police said.
Police say Zaragoza was found at his home, and admitted to detectives that he had been involved in the looting of the Dollar General.
Zaragoza faces charges of burglary, vandalism and looting.
Anyone with more information about looting that occurred after recent civil unrest in San Bernardino can contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 or email lootingtips@sbcity.org.