LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti is urging businesses across Los Angeles to refuse service to anyone who is not wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Garcetti made the remarks during his daily briefing Wednesday evening, calling upon business owners to heed an order issued by the mayor’s office requiring Angelenos to wear face coverings when they leave their homes and will be near other people.

“And everyone should be wearing their face covering. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you. If there’s no mask, there should be no service in any of the places where we shop, where we work,” Garcetti said.

While the LAPD is not enforcing face covering guidance issued by the mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station said Wednesday it would start citing people for not wearing face coverings.

The second offense will come with a $1,000 fine, the third a $2,000 fine. If caught a fourth time without a mask, the person will be hit with a $5,000 fine.

After issuing a statewide order for people to wear face coverings while in public, Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared Wednesday to acknowledge the challenges – legal and otherwise – of enforcing such an order.

“Enforcement is a difficult one,” Newsom said. “You have forty million people in the state of California and if forty million people turn their back on these guidelines and common sense, that is not something we can enforce.”

Sheriffs in Orange, Riverside, Sacramento and Fresno counties have already said they refuse to enforce Newsom’s face covering mandate.