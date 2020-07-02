YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Independence Day is almost upon us, and most local fireworks shows have been canceled to avoid big crowds of people – but people should still look to the skies to catch a glimpse of one of several flyovers being conducted across Southern California.

The Tiger Squadron out of Torrance will perform four passes at 2 p.m. over the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, before heading south to continue their show over Orange County. The Tiger Squadron will end their route at the Battleship USS Iowa.

The Nixon Library is also hosting a Red Cross blood drive throughout the day.

The Tiger Squadron won’t be the only pilots flying over Orange County. The cities of Buena Park, Orange, and La Habra teamed up to get a C-47 and two Marchetti SF-260s to put on a show, starting at 2 p.m. over Orange. Each flyover will last about five minutes for each city.

In Ventura County, Moorpark says the Condor Squadron’s five vintage planes will pass over several areas starting at 2:30 p.m. The aerial show will be another element of the city’s porch and patio party, in which residents are invited to forego backyard barbecues and instead celebrate the holiday on their porch, patio or front yard from noon until 3 p.m.