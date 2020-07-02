SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional alleged victims of a veteran U.S. Forest Service firefighter accused of groping a young girl, possessing child pornography and other charges.

Jacob Daniel Carothers, 38, of San Jacinto, was arrested Wednesday after a woman told Newport Beach police her her 12-year-old daughter had twice been inappropriately grabbed by a man riding by on a bicycle while the girl and two friends were walking in swimwear on Balboa Peninsula.

The suspect – later identified as Carothers – fled the area on his bike and was later found by police in a nearby alley, according to prosecutors.

Investigators later discovered Carothers was in possession of a “significant amount” of pornographic photos and videos depicting children.

He was taken into custody by Newport Beach police and charged with felony possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

“Unfortunately, not everyone who takes the oath to become a firefighter is worthy of having the public’s trust,” said said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Children enjoying a summer day at the beach with their friends should not have to worry about being assaulted by a predator, especially one who took an oath to safeguard lives.”

Carothers, who has worked as a federal firefighter for the last 16 years, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and eight months in state prison if convicted on all charges.

He is scheduled back in court July 6.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying additional potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Newport Beach Police Detective Kelley Maslin at 949-644-3776.