MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Firefighters say brush that burned near a condominium complex in Mission Viejo was ignited by fireworks.
A fire reported in the 23000 block of Coso near Marguerite Parkway at about 10:15 p.m. burned a 50-foot-by-75-foot area of bushes.
Firefighters are on scene in the 23000 block of Coso for a brush fire adjacent to the Alta Finisterra Condominiums. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire as it approached nearby homes.
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire is due to aerial fireworks.
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 2, 2020
Firefighters made short work of the flames, and the Alta Finisterra Condominiums were not damaged.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was aerial fireworks, the Orange County Fire Authority said.
No injuries were reported, and the damage to the mature bushes was estimated at $4,000.