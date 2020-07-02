LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With a spike in coronavirus cases statewide forcing authorities to reinstate restrictions, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday gave local governments the authority to halt renter evictions through September.
Newsom signed an executive order which gives counties the green light to prevent property owners from evicting their tenants through Sept. 30.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last week extended its own local moratorium on evictions through at least July 30 for residential and commercial tenants. The countywide moratorium applies to all local jurisdictions unless they have enacted their own moratoriums.
Under the county’s moratorium, residential tenants are given up to 12 months after the moratorium expires to repay missed rent.
Also last week, the L.A. City Council voted to use $100 million from the CARES Act to provide relief to residential tenants and landlords hurt by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tenants are eligible if they earn below 80% of the average median income. Once approved, either $1,000 for a month’s rent or up to $2,000 per household will be paid directly to their landlords.
In April, the L.A. City Council voted to move forward with a plan to freeze rent increases for a period of about one year for older apartments that are protected by the city’s rent stabilization ordinance.
Last October, Newsom signed a law which caps annual rent increases at 5 percent for any housing that is 15 years or older.