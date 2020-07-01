SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — This July 4th weekend, the skies over Santa Clarita won’t be lit up with fireworks.

The city announced they’re canceling this year’s fireworks show to comply with the modified Los Angeles County Public Health order prohibiting the displays.

County officials banned the shows to prevent crowds from gathering after an alarming spike of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“It was disappointing because the Fourth of July is unquestionably the most celebrated holiday here in Santa Clarita,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth.

Smyth said he understands the health department’s concerns, but he doesn’t understand why the county wouldn’t let them go forward when they had safety protocols in place – like preventing parking or pedestrian traffic at the Valencia Town Center where the show takes place.

The city was also planning on live-streaming the show and encouraging residents to watch from their cars or home.

“We just wish we had been given a chance to make our case for what we had in place before the decision was made,” Smyth said.

With Santa Clarita’s show now canceled, the only other one in L.A. County still planned for this weekend is in Lancaster.

The mayor says despite the ban, their show will go on.

“Who the hell are they to come up into Lancaster and tell us what to do,” said Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris.

Parris said his city is still planning on putting on a show on Saturday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

He said they will be closing the Fairgrounds to keep crowds from gathering but are encouraging residents to enjoy the show from nearby in their cars.

“This gives them a distraction that keeps them in the family unit without spreading this disease,” Parris said.

Parris said the fireworks company they’re working with had already wired and set up the show. He’s now trying to figure out a way to work with them without jeopardizing their license.

“I’m more than willing to go over to the fairgrounds and flip the switch on and let the show take off and I’ll bear the consequence,” Parris said.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said, “The Department asks that all elected officials comply with the Health Officer Order.”