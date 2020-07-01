PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — In advance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the city of Pico Rivera has shut down its parks until further notice because of the surge of coronavirus infections.
A total of 963 residents of Pico Rivera have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began and 40 residents have died, based on data reported through Tuesday. Pico Rivera has a population of 63,000.
The closure includes the city’s playgrounds, fitness equipment, basketball courts, skate parks, baseball, soccer and multi-use fields.
City officials say they will monitor the situation weekly to determine when it will be safe for families to frequent parks again.
Outdoor recreation is being shut down again as the Fourth of July holiday weekend – and the desire to hold cookouts and gather with friends and family – approaches. Los Angeles and Ventura counties will shut down their beaches for the holiday weekend, along with the city of Laguna Beach, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.