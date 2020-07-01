LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to continue some relaxed parking enforcement through the month of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Department of Transportation announced it would begin enforcing certain parking violations starting Monday, but the council’s emergency motion Wednesday directed the department to not enforce violations related to:
- Residential street sweeping.
- Peak/rush-hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions.
- Abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule).
- Expired registrations.
- Loading zones (white curb) within a 10-minute grace period.
LADOT will also continue to allow relaxed enforcement for:
- “No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle” parking zones.
- Vehicles with recently expired Preferential Parking Permits.
All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order including:
- Metered parking.
- Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit.
- Posted time limits in residential and commercial areas.
- All posted temporary “No Parking” signs.
- Vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants.
- Colored curb zones.
- Parking restrictions for city-owned lots.
The City Council also voted to waive any parking citations issued in July for those violations.
LADOT will also continue to provide free temporary pick-up zone parking signs for eligible retail and foodservice providers.
Businesses can apply for a pick-up zone at ladot.lacity.org.