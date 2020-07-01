Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested for the attempted murder of Los Angeles Police Department officers.
LAPD said in a statement on Wednesday that they were responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at 111th Street and Towne Avenue on June 25.
Officers began pursuing several suspects on foot and at least one person fired a weapon. Officers did not return fire, according to the LAPD, and no officers were struck by the gunfire.
According to police, several suspects were detained and an “AR-15 type rifle” was recovered from the crime scene. Police said there was “ballistic evidence to support a shooting had occurred.”
25-year-old Quamontae Smith was identified as the shooting suspect and is being held on a $1 million bail for a charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)486-6890.