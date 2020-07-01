LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Plum Tree Inn, which has been a fixture in LA’s Chinatown for more than 40 years, is yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plum Tree Inn’s president and owner announced Wednesday that the longtime Chinatown restaurant will close its doors permanently. It had been closed since March 30 after initially staying open during the state’s stay-at-home order to provide takeout service.
“It is with a heavy heart to announce that with these uncertain times, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” owner Mark Ting said. “We are incredibly grateful to have shared so many wonderful memories with each one of you.”
Plum Tree Inn first opened on Hill Street in 1979. It moved to a new location at 913 N. Broadway in 2007.
The restaurant expanded to more locations in West Los Angeles, Woodland Hills, and Las Vegas, along with fast-food versions in Northridge, Topanga Canyon, Hollywood, Cerritos, downtown LA and Toronto under the name Plum Tree Express. All those locations have since closed.