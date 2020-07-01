Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters discovered a 60-year-old man dead while battling a house fire in the Fairfax District early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Vista Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
Crews responded to find a one-room back house, located behind a single-story home, ablaze. It took them about 17 minutes to extinguish the flames.
They then found a 60-year-old man dead inside, the fire department reports. The victim’s name was not released.
The victim’s cause of death, as well as the cause of the fire, are under investigation.
Its unclear if anyone else was on the property at the time of the fire.