LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — The Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos will host a drive-thru Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday.

Most fireworks shows across Southern California have been canceled, and Los Angeles County has banned them outright as the state experiences a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and in Laguna Beach, will be shut down for the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to crack down on big gatherings.

Pedestrians, bicycles, RV’s and trailers will not be allowed entry, and temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted at the gates. All persons, including minors, will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Attendees will be asked to stay inside or in front of their vehicles only, and only allowed to walk around to use one of the portable restrooms. Food will not be available for purchase, and alcohol and pets will not be permitted.

The base’s Lexington and Orangewood gates will open at 7:15 p.m. for the free 9 p.m. show.