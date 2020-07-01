ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A former Arcadia High School student has been arrested on child sex abuse charges.
Arcadia Police Department reported Tuesday that 18-year-old Dylan Chan was taken into custody on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, using a minor for sex acts and possession and distribution of child pornography.
The arrest came after investigators served a search warrant at his home back on June 24, police disclosed. The evidence seized from the home lead to Chan’s arrest.
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault and exploitation involving current and former Arcadia High students, police said. Its unclear if any other arrests have been made in the case.
Chan is being held in the Arcadia City Jail.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact detectives at 626-574-5160.