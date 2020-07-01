LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment after allegedly ramming another vehicle multiple times during an argument with his father.
Robert Crain, 37, is being held on $1 million bail after the June 28 road rage incident that was captured on video by another driver.
Sheriff’s officials say Crain had gotten into an argument with his father. During the argument, Crain allegedly got into his SUV and deliberately rammed an uninvolved motorist several times near a construction site on Hook Creek Road, a narrow mountain road near Lake Arrowhead.
Crain’s wife and two small children were in the car during the time of the road rage incident, authorities said.
Video from another uninvolved motorist coming upon the scene showed a white SUV ramming a red pickup truck several times as construction workers shout nearby.
“He rammed somebody’s car. He’s rammed the car,” one worker shouted into a phone or radio. “He’s being irate! He did it again.”
A second worker waved the driver away, yelling, “All right, get out of here!”
The driver recording the incident then reverses down the road, followed by the red pickup truck, while the white SUV turns in a circle toward the construction site.
Crain is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.