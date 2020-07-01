PASADENA (CBSLA) — Celebrating the Fourth of July at Americafest at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena has become an annual tradition for many Southland families over its nearly 100-year run, but this year’s event will look a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, they should not expect fireworks, because there aren’t,” Darryl Dunn, Rose Bowl general manager and chief executive, said. “It’s going to still be a great event, but it’s just gonna be different.”

But the event, hosted by CBSLA’s Pat Harvey, will still boast plenty of entertainment with entertainment by award-winning recording artist Andy Grammer and cellist Cecilia Tsan, who will perform live from the telescope dome on top of Mt. Wilson in honor of America’s fallen heroes, first responders and frontline workers.

There will also be a special art installation called “Sunstar” that will be shining a light over different parts of Pasadena throughout the virtual event.

And while there will not be fireworks this year, Dunn said viewers will be asked to turn their eyes to the sky for a special treat.

“We’re going to have a great flyover,” he said. “The pilot is a gentleman named Gabe Lopez, and his father is the passenger. His father is a 97-year-old World War II veteran, he has a Purple Heart, and so they’re going to be doing that together.”

The event will also celebrate first responders and those who have continued to work during the pandemic with messages from the community.

“And although it’s not the same, we all realize, we’re all pitching in together just trying to make the best we can of the situation that we’re in, and we’re gonna have a good time,” Dunn said. “We’re still gonna make it a good experience.”

The one-hour event will air Saturday, July 4 starting at 2 p.m. Watch it live on CBSNLA.