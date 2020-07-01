Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a triple-homicide which occurred in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles police responded at 8:13 a.m. to a property in the 9200 block of Success Avenue to find two people dead at the scene.
A third person was rushed to a hospital, where he also died.
Police are investigating whether the incident stemmed from domestic violence. It’s unclear if a suspect is at large.
No names were released. The genders and ages of the victims were not confirmed.
There was no word on a motive, the cause of death or whether a weapon was recovered.