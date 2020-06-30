Man Wanted For Setting Fire To Santa Monica Police Car On the afternoon of Sunday, May 31, peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd degenerated into chaos when looters descended on the city, ransacking and vandalizing businesses and setting nine fires.

Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Crash That Killed 11-Year-Old Girl In HighlandDeputies were called to the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, where they found an unresponsive 11-year-old girl on the side of the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.