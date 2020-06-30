HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX launched a U.S. Space Force global position satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida Tuesday.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III SV03 satellite window launched at about 1:10 p.m. California time. The launch was livestreamed at www.spacex.com .
The launch was originally scheduled for April 29, but the mission was put on pause for 60 days to implement new health and safety measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our space systems division is filled with exceptional, highly talented team members focused on delivering the next generation of GPS satellites. They are extremely resourceful, and had to overcome numerous challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to successfully get us into a position where we can safely launch,” Col. Edward Byrne, MEO Space Systems Division chief, said in a statement.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/E2xaQQNw1w
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 30, 2020
The satellite launched into space Tuesday will join the first two GPS III satellites, which are more accurate and powerful than previous generations and will provide improved performance for civilian and military users, according to the Air Force.
SpaceX has made it a practice to retrieve and reuse its rockets, but Tuesday’s mission will be the first National Security Space Launch in which the booster will be recovered.