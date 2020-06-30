Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a gas station attendant during a robbery in Lancaster Monday night.
The shooting took place at 8:23 p.m. at a 76 gas station located at 505 W Ave. J.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the man dead at the scene. His name was not released.
No customers were inside at the time of the robbery, the sheriff’s department said.
Investigators are reviewing security video with the hopes of identifying the suspect. No suspect description was immediately released.