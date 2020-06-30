LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.
The comedian passed away of natural causes Monday at his Beverly Hills home, according to Variety.
Reiner created and acted in the “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and was famous for his partnership with Mel Brooks. He had dozens of producing, acting, writing and directing credits to his name over a career that spanned seven decades.
“What I am most proud of are, creating The Dick Van Dyke Show and informing Mel Brooks that he’s 2000 Years Old and knows everything,” Carl Reiner tweeted on June 23.
Reiner won a staggering 9 Emmy awards. He received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor back in 2000.
Reiner began his career writing and acting in “Caesar’s Hour.” He directed films such as “The Jerk” and “Summer School” and acted in “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World.” He is known to younger audiences for his role as Saul Bloom in the “Oceans” movies.
Reiner is the father of prominent actor and director Rob Reiner, who directed “When Harry Met Sally” and “Stand by Me.”
