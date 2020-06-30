Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — A Pomona company is looking to get people on the road to employment.
Armada Trucking Group, a mid-sized trucking company serving the lower 48 states, is looking to fill 35 positions.
The company is hiring for full and part-time positions and is looking for drivers with at least six months of experience.
On average, drivers make between 65 and 85 thousand dollars a year.
Full-time employees will also receive benefits.
The company says it is currently expanding and they hope to hire more in the near future.
Those interested can apply at ArmadaTrucking.com/opportunities or call a recruiter at 1-800-620-8592.