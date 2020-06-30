LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – One woman was killed and two other women wounded when gunfire rang out at a candlelight vigil in Long Beach Monday night. The vigil was for a man who was shot and killed in the same area the night before.
Monday’s shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. at East South Street and Orange Avenue.
According to Long Beach police, a crowd was gathered for a candlight vigil when shots were fired. The emergency dispatcher could hear the gunshots while on the phone with the 911 caller, police said.
Officers arrived on scene to find three women wounded. They were all taken to a hospital, where one died and two were in serious condition, police said. They were not identified.
There was no motive in the shooting and no description of the suspect. The exact circumstances of the shooting were not released.
Monday’s vigil was for 49-year-old Archie Harris, a Bellflower man who officers found shot to death on a sidewalk at the same intersection at 10:05 p.m. Sunday. Investigators learned that the suspect in that shooting, a man, ran from the scene.