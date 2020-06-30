LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An emergency room doctor faces charges of sexually assaulting four women.
Anshul Gandhi, 34, of Placentia, pleaded not guilty Thursday to four felony counts of sexual battery. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 18.
Prosecutors say most of the assaults occurred at Gandhi’s apartment. Gandhi allegedly sexually assaulted a 36-year-old in October 2016, then two months later, Gandhi sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman after a holiday party.
Gandhi has been also accused of a third sexual assault involving a 27-year-old woman in July of 2018, and a 31-year-old colleague in December of 2019.
According to Los Angeles County jail records, Gandhi is being held without bail. He was first arrested in January, and was released after posting bail.
If convicted as charged, Gandhi faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.