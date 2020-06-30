LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — When four Long Beach Poly High School freshman were tasked with preparing a business plan for their advanced economics class, they first thought about simply asking for donations for charity.

Instead, the four girls — Lauryn Hong, Ella Matlock, Sofia Migliazza and Erin Rogers — ended up creating a coloring book that teaches children about the novel coronavirus.

As the children get through the book, the three animal characters teach kids about the virus and the importance of hand washing, physical distancing and wearing face coverings. And each book comes with a child-sized face covering to promote their use.

“It’s kind of hard to just find something to do that’s entertaining, especially when you’re stuck at home all the time,” Matlock said. ”

The teens first thought they would sell 25 books, but as of Tuesday they had sold nearly 700 and raised more than $800 that will be donated to a variety of organizations, including Miller’s Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Black Lives Matter and Long Beach disaster relief.

The teens said they expect to have two new books by the end of the summer, with 40% of the purchase price going to charity organizations.

Orders for the COVID Coloring Book can be placed online.