LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board voted Tuesday night to reduce the school police budget by $25 million, or 35%.
The amendment to the district’s budget passed 4-3 with President Monica Garcia, Vice President Nick Melvoin and board members Jackie Goldberg and Kelly Fitzpatrick-Gonez voting in favor. Board members George McKenna, Scott Schmerelson and Richard Vladovic voted against the item.
The reduction was included in the board’s approval of the district’s overall $8.9 billion budget, which Superintendent Austin Beutner addressed in a statement.
“This budget reflects our commitment to do all we can to help students continue to learn while dealing with the impact of the pandemic,” he said. “We expect this interim budget will need to be revised when the state provides updated school budget information later this year.”
Statement from Superintendent Austin Beutner On Adoption of Los Angeles Unified Budget https://t.co/whIzvZwLxa pic.twitter.com/ZwlU0NHMP2
— L.A. Unified (@LASchools) July 1, 2020
LAUSD officials said they expect to make adjustments to the adopted budget as the level of state and federal funding California’s largest school district can expect becomes clearer.
The $25 million will be diverted to other school programs to better support students, especially students of color.