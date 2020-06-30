LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a gas station attendant during a robbery in Lancaster Monday night.
The shooting took place at 8:23 p.m. at a 76 gas station located at 505 W Ave. J.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find 30-year-old Sean Searcy dead at the scene.
“The suspect entered the business and shot the victim, who was an employee, in what detectives believe to be an armed robbery,” a sheriff’s statement said.
The suspect was described as a white man with a thin build, who wore a purple pattern face mask or face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark blue pants.
No customers were inside at the time of the robbery, the sheriff’s department said.
Investigators are reviewing security video with the hopes of identifying the suspect.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
In Texas, Foxnews reports a similar robbery attempt, but the store attendant had a gun and fire back. Different results: robber was dead and store manager not injured. We need to get rid of the Democratic leaders in CA by voting Republican and then get the right to have CCW.