LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,779 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 45 additional fatalities Tuesday, bringing countywide totals to 103,529 cases and 3,369 deaths.

“For the families who are mourning loved ones who have passed away, we are mourning with you,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said in a statement. “We wish you healing and peace during this very sad time.”

The county reported 1,783 people were hospitalized Tuesday with 26% in intensive care units and 18% who were on ventilators — significantly higher than the 1,350-1,450 daily hospitalizations the county has seen in recent weeks.

“The LA County community needs to come together again to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need to act with haste and urgency,” Ferrer said. “The increases in cases and hospitalizations we are seeing will result in more deaths.”

Of the 45 people whose deaths were reported Tuesday, 29 were over the age of 65 and 11 were between the ages of 41-65. Thirty-one people who died had underlying health conditions, the county said.

In a statement, county health officials reminded people that they should be wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth and stay six feet apart from others not in their household when out in public. The county also reminded businesses to follow public health directives and to remain at home if all possible.

It is on all of us, businesses and residents, to use all the tools we know prevent further transmission of the virus,” Ferrer said. “Closely following all protocols for physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and washing hands frequently are crucial at this moment for preventing more serious illness and death from COVID-19.”

More information about the current public health order can be found online.