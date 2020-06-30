LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The City of Industry will compensate businesses who provide coronavirus testing to their employees.

The city launched a $300,000 program Monday that will offer reimbursement grants to local businesses who offer viral and antibody tests to their workers.

Any business with under 200 employees is eligible for the program.

All businesses within the city’s limits and with fewer than 200 employees are eligible for the testing reimbursement program. Each business can receive up to $15,000.

Once testing is completed, the eligible business will be able to submit their testing expenses for reimbursement. Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with a one grant per business maximum.

Currently, coronavirus viral testing is free in L.A. County to both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, with dozens of testing sites across the region. However, due to a surge in cases, coupled with an online glitch with the registration system, some people are being forced to wait several days to even obtain a test.

Testing is by appointment only.

On Monday, L.A. County reported a daily record of 2,903 new cases, along with 22 deaths. It brought the total number of countywide cases to 100,772, and the death toll to 3,326.