LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four Los Angeles City Councilmen on Tuesday proposed replacing armed LAPD officers for enforcement of traffic violations.
Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Mike Bonin, Curren Price and Herb Wesson suggested that the city consider using L.A. Department of Transportation staff or automated technology to enforce traffic laws, including speeding, illegal turns, and other vehicle code violations.
“For years, police officers have used traffic enforcement as an excuse to harass and demean Black motorists while violating their rights,” Harris-Dawson said. “We do not need armed officials responding to and enforcing traffic violations. This practice is expensive, costing the city millions and far too many innocent people their lives.”
If the proposal is adopted, LADOT staff and other city officials would consult with community members and try to develop other methods of enforcement that to not rely on armed officers.
“Driving while Black or Latino should not be a crime, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a young person of color who has not had a negative interaction that began with an alleged traffic infraction,” Wesson said. “It’s common sense. We don’t need an armed response to a broken tail light or a traffic accident. This is a logical next step to reimagining public safety in Los Angeles.”
Wesson said police departments nationwide have, for a long time, used minor traffic violations as a pretext for profiling Black people and other people of color. Data have shown that LAPD stops and searches Black and Latino motorists far more often than whites, the councilmen said.
It was not clear which city council committee might hear the proposal first.
