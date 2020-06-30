BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Vintage planes will fly over Buena Park, Orange and La Habra for the Fourth of July.
A C-47 named “Willa Dean” and two Marchetti SF-260s will put on a show over the three Orange County cities Saturday afternoon. The planes will take off out of John Wayne Airport and are expected to fly over Orange at about 2 p.m., make their way to Buena Park by about 2:15 p.m., and end their flyover over La Habra at about 2:30 p.m.
In collaboration, Buena Park, Orange & La Habra are proud to present a 4th of July Flyover ✈️
Watch "Willa Dean", a C-47 WWII aircraft provided by the @LyonAirMuseum1, and two Marchetti SF-260s provided by @AirCombatUSA fly over OC.
Be sure to look to the sky at 2:15pm in BP! pic.twitter.com/JXvgQuXRla
— City of Buena Park (@BuenaParkCA) June 30, 2020
The view times over each city are expected to take about five minutes.
The C-47, a World War II aircraft that carries the colors of the 440th Troop Carrier Group’s 97th Troop Carrier Squadron, is based at the Lyon Air Museum at John Wayne Airport, while the two Marchetti SF-260s are coming from Air Combat USA.
The three cities joined forces to commemorate Independence Day as most municipalities across Southern California have canceled their fireworks shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.