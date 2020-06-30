SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of looting booze from a Stater Bros. Market as protests turned violent in San Bernardino.
A search warrant served at the San Bernardino home of Charles Edwin Haiman on June 22 turned up the stolen property, which included several bottles of Jim Beam, Johnny Walker Black Label, and Jagermeister, according to San Bernardino police.
Investigators who have been following up on looting that took place on May 31 say video surveillance inside and outside the Stater Bros. Market captured a man arriving in a gray Chevrolet Silverado with a California license plate. The video was clear enough to show the truck’s license plate and the man coming in, taking items and leaving the market with the bottles of alcohol.
Police say they tracked down Haiman with a records check of the truck and identified him through a DMV photo.
Some of the alcohol had already been consumed, but the rest were returned to Stater Bros., police said.
Haiman was arrested on suspicion of looting and burglary.
Anyone with information about crimes that happened during the recent civil unrest can contact Detective R. Witmer by calling (909) 384-5668 or emailing whitmer_ro@sbcity.org, or email lootingtips@sbcity.org.