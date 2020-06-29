LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Woodland Hills woman is accused of killing a man and then setting a home on fire with him inside.

The call of a fire at the one-story single-family home at 23234 West Victory Boulevard came in at about 2:30 p.m., according to officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took 26 firefighters about 14 minutes to extinguish the flames on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters reported that they found “contents burning in one room” but have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

Upon searching the house a second time after the fire was out, firefighters said they found one adult male deceased “in a manner unrelated to fire or smoke.”

Authorities recovered a knife from the scene that they believe was the murder weapon. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Detectives say the suspect, who is believed to be the victim’s girlfriend, came back to the house after the fire. Multiple people were reportedly living in the home.

According to neighbors, when the woman was arrested, she had cuts and blood all over her body.

The victim and suspect’s names were not released on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.