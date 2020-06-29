SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of looting a beauty salon in San Bernardino during recent civil unrest.
Police say they identified Keyairra Cloyd, 28, as the woman captured on surveillance video looting Joy’s Beauty Salon, 293 E. Baseline St., on May 31 after a protest that erupted into violence.
Still images from store surveillance showed a woman in a white tank top, denim shorts and white tennis shoes gathering what appeared to packages of hair and other products from the salon.
Cloyd was found at her home on June 20. Police say she admitted to being involved with the looting at Joy’s Beauty salon to investigators.
She faces a charge of looting during a state of emergency.
Anyone with information about other instances of looting or vandalism during recent civil unrest can contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 or lootingtips@sbcity.org.