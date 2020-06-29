LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will offer free grab-and-go lunches across the city starting on June 29.
The lunches are available through August 14 as part of the department’s Summer Lunch Program for pick-up on a first-come, first-served basis for people 18 years old and younger at more than 30 locations.
Adults with disabilities who are enrolled in a special school district program during the school year are also eligible to participate.
There are no family income restrictions. Only one lunch will be available per participant, physical distancing must be practiced and all recipients must wear a mask.
To find the nearest location to you, you can call the recreation and parks office directly at 213-485-8743 or text “Summer Meals” to 97779. The full list of participating locations is also available here. Call the centers for serving times.
Los Angeles County libraries also launched a 2020 summer lunch program earlier this month that offers free meals to kids through August 7 at participating county library locations. Read here for more on that program.