LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 991 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 16,634 cases and 440 deaths. The county said 7,667 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 365 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 106 in intensive care units.
RELATED: Riverside County Shuts Down Bars In Response To Rise In COVID Cases
San Bernardino County health officials reported 507 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 11,797 cases and 249 deaths. The county said an estimated 6,742 had recovered from the illness.
There were 353 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 130 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 404 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 2,740 cases and 45 deaths. The county said 1,654 had recovered and 1,041 were still under quarantine.
There were 70 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 27 in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 222,796 Riverside County residents, 132,984 San Bernardino County residents and 58,845 Ventura County residents had been tested.