MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — Police shot an injured a man suspected of homicide who allegedly began firing at officers after being pulled over in Montclair Monday afternoon.
According to the Pomona Police Department, officers were assisting another agency when they made a traffic stop on a driver suspected of homicide at about 3:37 p.m. in the area of Monte Vista Avenue and the 10 Freeway.
UPDATE – I can confirm we were assisting another agency and made a traffic stop on a murder suspect out of Fresno. The suspect exited his car and fired on Pomona officers. A firearm was recovered at the scene. All further info will come from Montclair PD, who is handling https://t.co/qPhXLkd2Bf
— Chief Michael Ellis (@EllisPPD) June 30, 2020
Police said the man exited his vehicle and began shooting at the officers when an officer returned fire, striking the man who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.
Montclair Police Department was said to be investigating the shooting.