OXNARD (CBSLA) — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at a farmworker housing facility in Oxnard after 95 residents tested positive for the virus.
There are currently 95 positive cases with approximately 100 tests pending at the Ventura County Public Health Lab. Those who have tested positive have been quarantined.
The residents are said to be in their 20s and 30s and currently have mild symptoms. They have since been placed under quarantine or isolation depending on their test results.
All other residents of the facility are being tested.
The Public Health Department and the Ventura County Health Care Agency’s Backpack Medicine Team are providing assistance and guidance for residents of the facility.
“Our team responded immediately once we learned of this outbreak. We will continue to assist those who have tested positive and those who have been exposed. We urge everyone in Ventura County, ranging from individuals and families, to business operators and community leaders to help us stop the increasing trend of community transmission of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Rigo Vargas.
The Public Health Department recommends the following measures to prevent exposure:
- Stay home when possible. Gatherings are still prohibited in the State.
- Remain six feet away from others and wear a facial covering when engaging in tasks away from home.
- Wash your hands with soap and water regularly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick. Do not go to work or other places.
More information about COVID-19 in Ventura County can be found at venturacountyrecovers.org.